Winter fun is abound in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- It's officially wintertime, which means there is seasonal fun to be had in Hershey.

Of course, with the cold temperatures, your mind may drift to ice, which the Hershey Bears will take to in January.

In fact, the 2018 Capital Bluecross Outdoor Classic is set for Saturday, January 20. The Hershey Bears will take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms outdoor at Hersheypark Stadium.

However, the event is not limited to the game itself. On Friday, January 19, the Hershey Bears alumni will take on the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni at Hersheypark stadium.

If you're interested in wildlife, you can celebrate ZooAmerica's birthday, as they will turn 40-years-old this month. The zoo will have a community weekend on January 27 & 28, and there are tours including early bird and after hours that are available.

If you want to see stage performances, Hershey Theatre has shows for you.

On Sunday, January 14, Daniel Tiger's Neighboorhood Live: King for a Day will grace the stage.

You can also catch Something Rotten! from Wednesday, January 24 through Sunday, January 28.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to discuss the events.