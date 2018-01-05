Alex Trebek has brain surgery, takes medical leave from ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is taking a break from the popular game show to recover from brain surgery.

Trebek said he is taking medical leave after undergoing surgery to remove a subdural hematoma that formed after he fell and hit his head in October.

“Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break I had a slight medical problem,” Trebek said in a video posted on Twitter. “The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more “Jeopardy!” programs very, very soon.”

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday, December 15 after experiencing “complications” from the fall, according to an update on the show’s website. Doctors operated the following day and released the 77-year-old on December 18.

Trebek, who is expected to make a full recovery, thanked everyone for their concern as he continues to recover.