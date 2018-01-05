Bitter cold in place through the weekend, with for new record low temperatures

BRUTAL ARCTIC COLD SETTLES IN: An arctic air mass has settled into the region, and it’s here to stay for the next several days. Morning temperatures are in the single digits. Gusty winds up 35 to 40 miles per hour make wind chills feel like -5 to -20 degrees at their coldest. Skies turn partly sunny to mostly cloudy after the frigid start, with bitter cold afternoon temperatures in the lower teens. Wind chill values are brutal as well, in the negative single digits. Expect plenty more cold for Friday evening plans. Clouds break apart through the night, and record low temperatures are possible. Expect readings near and below 0 degrees. Winds are lighter, but wind chill values are in negative teens.

BITTER COLD WEEKEND: Saturday brings more sunshine, but still some breezes. Temperatures are in the teens again after the bitterly cold start near and below 0. Wind chill values are in the single digits during the afternoon. Actual high temperatures make the lower to middle teens, so it’s barely any milder. Sunday shows some small moderation in temperatures. Expect readings in the upper teens to lower 20s. Of course, mornings get a brutally cold start too. Morning lows begin in the lower single digits, and could even dip below 0 for a few spots. New record cold morning low temperatures are possible both days. Skies turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon on Sunday after some sunshine to start.

NEXT WEEK: Monday continues a gradual thaw, but the next system approaches fast. Depending on how long it takes to scour out the cold air, there could be a wintry mix to start Monday afternoon before a transition to rain for most through the night. We’ll monitor the wintry mix chances into Tuesday morning. Temperatures do at least manage to jump a bit above the freezing mark for some during the afternoon on both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is partly cloudy and a bit milder. Readings are in the middle to upper 30s. The warming could continue into Thursday, with afternoon readings slipping into the 40s under partly cloudy skies!

Have a great weekend!