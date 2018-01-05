Cadet proposes to girlfriend after run to honor fallen heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO - A California Highway Patrol cadet proposed to his girlfriend after more than a hundred of his fellow cadets completed a 5-mile run Wednesday morning honoring fallen heroes, according to KTXL.

The run is a regular event before cadets graduate. The highway patrol says the run is meant to honor fallen law enforcement officers. Wednesday's was made all the more poignant after the Christmas Eve death of Officer Andrew Camilleri.

After the run, Cadet Steven Torres dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Mikayla Wagner as his fellow cadets held lights. He says he'd been planning the proposal for about three months.

She said yes.

"It was about the most romantic thing I've ever seen," Wagner said.

The class is set to graduate on Friday after 28 weeks of training.