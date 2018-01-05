× Come out and meet members of FOX43 Morning News at the PA Farm Show

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off today with the opening of the food court.

Throughout the show, members of the FOX43 Morning News team will be participating in different events.

Here is where you can meet the members of our team:

January 5th – Food Court at 1 p.m.

65 Years Milkshake – Celebrity Milkshake Servers w/ Andrea Michaels and Drew Anderson

January 9th – Equine Arena​ at 6 p.m. Celebrity Draft Horse Team Driving Contest w/ Chris Garrett

January 11th – Crossroads Conference Center at 1 p.m. Army v. Navy Cook off w/ Andrea Michaels and Trenice Bishop

January 12th – Equine Arena at 2:30 p.m. Celebrity Cow Milking Contest w/ Chris Garrett

Come out and meet your favorite FOX43 Morning News team member!