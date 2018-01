× Crews on scene of residential fire in Spring Grove

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County — Crews are battling a fire in Spring Grove, according to York County dispatch.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 2500 block of Brenneman Lane.

Officials say there are no injuries at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The call went out around 7:40 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.