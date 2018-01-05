× Dreaming about this weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions prizes? Here are the top 5 largest jackpots ever

This weekend, the combined jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings total more than $1.2 billion.

By any reckoning, that’s a lot of money.

But while they’re both hefty paydays — heck, we sure wouldn’t turn either of them down — anyone who wins either the $450 million Mega Million drawing tonight or the $570 million Powerball prize on Saturday will not be taking home the largest jackpot ever in either game.

Here are the five biggest lottery prizes in U.S. history, according to this 2017 CNN Money article: