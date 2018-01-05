× Eric Papenfuse endorses John Fetterman for Lt. Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Mayor Papenfuse today announced his endorsement of Braddock Mayor John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

Since announcing his campaign in mid-November, Fetterman has been endorsed by former Governor Ed Rendell, and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. Below is his statement:

“It’s an honor to endorse Mayor John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Mayor John is the type of progressive voice that Democrats need in the Capitol right now. As the Mayor of a small town that was once forgotten, he knows what it takes to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

“In the short time since Mayor John has announced his intent to run for Lieutenant Governor, he’s tirelessly campaigned statewide, travelling to all corners of the Commonwealth, showing true dedication to all Pennsylvanians. This type of dedication is what Pennsylvania needs right now, and that is why I am wholeheartedly supporting John Fetterman to be the next Lieutenant Governor.”

SOURCE: John Fetterman’s campaign