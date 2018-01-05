× Felony child predator charges announced against police chief in Armstrong County

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced charges against Michael W. Diebold, Leechburg Chief of Police in Armstrong County, for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, first-degree felonies.

Diebold, 40, of Forks Church Road, Leechburg, was arrested for soliciting sex from an undercover agent from the Attorney General’s Office posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We have a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children and my office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are.”

The undercover agent told Diebold he was an underage female child on multiple occasions. Diebold sent inappropriate pictures to the undercover agent and solicited the agent for unlawful sexual contact. He then made plans to meet the undercover agent.

Upon arriving at the designated meeting location in Westmoreland County earlier today, Diebold was taken into custody without incident by agents with the Child Predator Section. Processing of Diebold’s arrest is ongoing. This case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Chuck Washburn.

“Thanks to the hard work of the agents and prosecutors in our Child Predator Section, one more predator is off our streets,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We are working relentlessly to get every perpetrator out of our communities and to keep Pennsylvania’s children safe.”

Suspected child predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.

Source: Office of Attorney General