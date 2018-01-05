× Former Camp Hill police chief could avoid DUI charge in alcohol-related crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The DUI charge for former Camp Hill Police Chief Douglas Hockenberry may be expunged upon completion of a pre-trial diversionary program.

The Perry County District Attorney’s Office confirms to FOX43 that Hockenberry entered into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD), which is usually for first-time, nonviolent offenders. Admittance into the program is up to the district attorney’s office.

On November 5, Hockenberry was involved in an alcohol-related crash. The 46-year-old police chief allegedly struck a tree and two mailboxes in Rye Township after leaving the roadway. A month later, Camp Hill accepted his resignation.

Court documents show that Hockenberry pleaded guilty to disregarding traffic lanes but charges of careless driving and failure to notify police of an incident were dismissed. He is also subject to a 60-day suspension of his driver’s license, PennLive reports.