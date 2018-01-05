× Former Eagles, Bengals assistant James Urban hired as Ravens QB coach

BALTIMORE — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday the hiring of James Urban as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Urban, who spent the past seven seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receivers coach, entered the National Football League full-time in 2004 with the Philadelphia Eagles — he served as a coaching intern a year prior while employed with the University of Pennsylvania.

“Playing the Bengals twice a year, we’ve seen what a good job James does,” Harbaugh stated. “He’s highly regarded around the league, including by Ozzie [Newsome] and Marty [Mornhinweg]. We were all excited when he became available.”

The Mechanicsburg native spent time with Harbaugh and Mornhinweg during his time in Philadelphia. Urban served as an assistant head coach (2004-06), the offensive quality control coach (2007-08) and the organization’s quarterbacks coach in 2009 and 2010.

During his time as quarterbacks coach, he worked with Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick.

“From the outside, it has always appeared to me that the Baltimore Ravens are the preeminent organization in the National Football League,” Urban stated. “They are first-class in every way. I have admired and respected Coach Harbaugh for many years. I was with him as a very young coach when first getting into this league – seeing him as a special teams coordinator and a secondary coach. Then I completed against him on the other side for seven years while with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I want to win football games, do what it takes to win football games and put people in place to win football games,” Urban continued. “The Ravens are about tough, physical, disciplined football, and those are appealing things to me. Obviously, Marty and I coached together for seven years, and he has guided me in many ways – in terms of what I believe about quarterback play and offensive play. I am really excited to be back with Marty and to go to work.”