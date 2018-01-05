× FOX43 Poll: Are you planning to visit the Pennsylvania Farm Show?

The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday (the Food Court is open today until 9 p.m.), and is expected to draw thousands to Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex.

For many people, the trek to the Farm Show is an annual tradition. Others choose to pass on it.

Which camp do you belong to?

Will you be braving the crowds to see the animals, visit the attractions and have a Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association milkshake (or two)?

Or are you planning to skip the whole thing?

Let us know in today’s FOX43 poll.

