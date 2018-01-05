× Gov. Wolf appoints Bruce Trego to serve as acting State Fire Commissioner

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has appointed Bruce Trego to serve as Acting State Fire Commissioner, the administration announced Friday.

He replaces Tim Solobay, who abruptly resigned late last year after a sexual harassment allegation surfaced during his prior service as a state senator.

Trego has served in numerous posts since 2002, most recently as Administrator of the State Fire Academy in Lewistown. He has also served as assistant administrator, incident management team program manager, and Homeland Security training coordinator.

He has been involved in the fire service for over 40 years, and has served as firefighter, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief with the Lewistown Fire Department.

The Office of the State Fire Commissioner is charged with meeting the diverse training, operational, and informational needs of the Commonwealth’s fire and emergency services community.

The commissioner oversees the development and operation of Pennsylvania’s emergency service training program, which includes both traditional fire training as well as alternative energy emergency training; the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program, which provides low-interest loans to volunteer fire and emergency service organizations; the Fire Company, Emergency Medical Service Grant program, which provides grants for volunteer and career fire, ambulance and rescue companies; and the state’s fire safety education program.