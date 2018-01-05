Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Rapho Township man is facing charges of rape and other related offenses after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last year, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Manheim Borough Police.
Donald E. Brown, 43, of the 2900 block of Sunnyside Road, assaulted the girl on multiple occasions from May to December of 2017. The girl told authorities with the Lancaster County Childrens Alliance about the alleged assaults in an interview on Wednesday.
Police say Brown admitted to the allegations when he was interviewed by a detective.
Brown is charged with two counts of felony rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and unlawful contact with a minor.
Manheim Borough Police Detective Jeffrey Kiesel and Susquehanna Regional police officer Wilfredo Rivera, court documents say.
He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Albert.