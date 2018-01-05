× Lebanon man wanted for allegedly shooting victim in the finger

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is wanted for allegedly shooting a victim in the finger during an argument.

Kalif Fletcher, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

On January 4 around 11:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street for a report of a person that had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the finger.

The victim was transferred to a local medical facility and is recovering from the wound.

Police learned that the victim was shot after having an argument with Fletcher, and that the two live in the same apartment building.

Fletcher fled the scene after the assault and has not been apprehended.

He is described as a black male that stands about 5’7″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Fletcher is known to have ties to Lebanon and Florida, and the firearm used in the assault has not been recovered.

However, police don’t believe Fletcher is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Fletcher is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.