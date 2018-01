× New Freedom to withdraw from Southern Regional PD at end of 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — New Freedom Borough will withdraw from the Southern Regional Police Department at the end of 2018, the borough confirms to FOX43.

The decision was made Tuesday.

Last year, both Glen Rock and New Freedom issued their intent to leave, citing funding issues.

The Southern Regional Police Department provides public safety to six boroughs in southern York County.

