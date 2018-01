× Northern York Regional Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a Dec. 28 retail theft at an area cellular phone store.

The suspect in the video, posted on the police department’s Facebook page, is seen entering the store, stealing two phones, and fleeing.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the department at (717) 467-8355 or at tips@nycrpd.org.