DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off this weekend at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Dauphin County.

The food court opens to the public on Friday at noon. It closes at 9 pm.

The food court features many popular favorites including the blended mushroom burger, deep fried mushrooms, chocolate covered bacon and milkshakes.

A birthday bash will be held from 1-3pm on Friday to celebrate the 65th birthday of the milkshakes.