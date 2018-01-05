× Police searching for three men that allegedly forced vehicle off road, robbed driver in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for three men that allegedly forced a vehicle off the road before robbing its driver.

On January 4 around 5:10 a.m., three men driving a red car followed a victim’s vehicle onto South Mountain Road in Quincy Township.

The red car traveled into the oncoming lane and for the victim’s vehicle partially off the roadway and into a parking lot in the 10000 block of South Mountain Road.

The red car followed the victim’s vehicle into the parking lot, where the three men exited the vehicle.

Two of the men approached the victim’s vehicle, and ordered the victim out of the car and to place his hands on the hood.

The two men removed the victim’s wallet, cell phone and pocket knife and $40 from the victim’s vehicle.

The men returned the wallet to the victim before re-entering their red vehicle and fleeing the scene east on South Mountain Road and then north on Loop Road before the victim lost sight of the vehicle.