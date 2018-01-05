× Police seek help in identifying two robbery suspects at Lancaster County Walmart

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — East Lampeter Township police are attempting two identify two suspects in a robbery that occurred Dec. 27 at a Walmart store on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East.

According to police, the suspects entered the store at 8:11 a.m. and stole several cellular phones. One suspect brandished a weapon during the robbery. No store employees were injured.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact them at (717) 291-4676.