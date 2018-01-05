× Thomasville man accused of robbing Hanover bank

HANOVER — A 44-year-old Thomasville man was arrested Wednesday after an attempted bank robbery, according to Hanover Borough Police.

Kristian J. Cashman, of the 6400 block of Lincoln Highway West, allegedly approached a teller at Santander Bank, 201 Dart Drive, Hanover, at 4:49 p.m. He allegedly displayed a gun and demanded money. After the teller complied, he left the bank with a red bag filled with $10,961 in stolen cash, police say. He allegedly fled in a silver Saturn.

Within minutes, police say, officers located a vehicle matching that description and pulled it over on the 800 block of Wilson Ave.

Cashman matched the physical description provided by witnesses at the bank, police say. He also had a replica of a gun in his possession, as well as the bag containing a large amount of cash.

The teller at Santander bank did a drive-by identification with Hanover Police and identified Cashman as the man who robbed the bank, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cashman admitted to committing the robbery when questioned at police headquarters, the arrest affidavit states.

He is charged with two counts of felony robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and is currently in York County Prison on $75,000 bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.