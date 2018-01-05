Two-alarm fire at woodworking shop destroys Amish barn in Lancaster County

LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A two-alarm fire destroyed a barn on a property on the 3200 block of West Newport Road in Lancaster County Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 12:07 p.m. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, but the barn is reportedly a total loss. There are no damage estimates available at this time, fire officials told FOX43.

No one was injured.

The barn was home to a woodworking shop, fire officials say. The cause of the fire was a woodburning stove that was left unattended for about 15 minutes, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say with windy weather conditions like today’s, any flames left unattended can ignite quickly.