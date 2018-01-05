Whipping winds slowly ease, however, wind chills are still below zero Saturday

GUSTY, COLD WEEKEND

The winds continue to whip through the night into the start of the weekend. Temperatures drop to the single digits this evening, then will range from -2 to 4 degrees by morning. When you factor in the gusty winds, wind chill values are well below zero, at times, reaching dangerous readings -10 to -15 degrees. It’s important to cover the skin because frostbite is possible in less than 30 minutes. The wind continues to sting the skin Saturday but die down slowly through the late day hours. Afternoon readings are still frigid in the lower and middle teens. We’ll come close to record lows Saturday and Sunday.

We may even tie or break a record. As the winds calm and skies clear, temperatures take a fast dive to near 0 Sunday. We are likely to tie or break a record. Plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend but it is still very cold. We do finally get back into the lower 20s.

MILDER AIR RETURNS

Morning lows are bitter cold, in the upper teens to near 20 degrees Monday. Temperatures finally warm to near freezing but the clouds quickly halt the warming process, as the next system approaches. With temperatures right at the freezing mark, precipitation may fall as a wintry mix before transitioning to snow overnight. The front exits by morning leaving the rest of the day Tuesday dry with partly sunny skies.

After morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, readings have no problem reaching the upper 30s Tuesday. The breeze picks up too. Wednesday brighter skies and a southwest flow helps temperatures recover from morning lows in the lower 20s to the upper 30s. We get a nice treat with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 40s Thursday. A few showers expected with the passage of a cold front late. Temperatures fall back a bit, however, they are still in the lower 40s for Friday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist