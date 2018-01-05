× Woman who kept fundraising profits, refunds from Raven’s Roost headed to trial

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 51-year-old woman is headed to trial on charges relating to the misuse of funds belonging to the Raven’s Roost Association in Stewartstown.

According to Southern Regional Police, Kimberly Gantt owes the Roost more than $3,000 which stems from profits and refunds received at the association’s “Spring Fling” dance back in March. The dance, held at the Eureka Fire Company, served as a fundraiser to help families and children in need.

Gantt, the event’s chairperson, was responsible for receiving the ticket sale profits plus money obtained from the fundraising tables setup at the dance, charging documents state. At a meeting, she reported to the Roost that there were 75 tickets sold, of which $870 came from cash transactions. Gantt also noted that she received $1,401 cash profits from the fundraising tables. Following the dance, a $300 check refund was handed to Gantt for the Roost.

On April 11, the organization’s monthly meeting was held. Gantt provided the Roost the figures and wrote a check out in the amount of $2,820.42, which covered all profits and refunds of the dance. She also wrote a $30 check, using the same checking account, for her and her husband’s member dues.

The Roost’s treasurer deposited Gantt’s $30 check on April 18 but two days later, it was returned to the organization as a closed account, bad check, documents say. On the 28th of that month, the treasurer messaged Gantt about the bad check and told her that she was still in possession of the check for $2,820.42. The treasurer requested Gantt to contact her to “get this straightened out,” documents add.

Gantt never contacted the treasurer about this and on May 5, the treasurer attempted to deposit the check, according to the charging documents. Four days later, the check was also returned, noting it as a closed account.

A certified letter on behalf of the Raven’s Roost was then sent to Gantt on May 15, advising her that she had until the 29th to pay the money owed to them or the police would be contacted for the filing of charges. No money was ever received.

An investigation led by Southern Regional Police found that bank records — which police obtained by search warrant on August 15, 2017 — showed Gantt’s checking account was closed in October 2013.

On August 31, a detective with the police department met with Gantt about the allegations. According to the detective, Gantt confirmed that she did receive the certified letter from the Roost. She told the detective that she passed the letter off the her husband’s divorce lawyer and never confirmed or ensured money was paid back, police add.

The total value Gantt is responsible for that has remained unpaid and owed back to the Roost is $3,746.

Gantt was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by deception and bad checks on October 31.