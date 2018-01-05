× York Couny Coroner identifies skeletal remains found last week in Lower Windsor Township

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County — The human remains found in the area of Salem United Methodist Church on Salem Church Road last week have been identified as those of a man missing since 2014, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The remains were found by a hunter on Dec. 28, in a wooded area behind the church.

According to the coroner’s office, the deceased was identified as Michael L. Berkheimer, who was believed to have been approximately 47 years old when he was last seen in 2014.

The manner of death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office said.