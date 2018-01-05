× York man accused of stabbing his uncle to death for crack money acquitted by York County jury

YORK — A York man accused of stabbing his uncle to death for crack money in 2016 was found not guilty Friday by a York County jury, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Carter, 57, was acquitted of first-degree murder and robbery charges relating to the death of Terry “Pete” Leonard, who was found at a West King Street boarding house with a stab wound to the chest.

The murder occurred on Sept. 1 or Sept. 2, 2016.

Prosecutors said Carter was a crack addict who knew Leonard, 66, received disability payments for his diabetes. They accused Carter of committing the murder and telling witnesses to lie about it to police.

Carter’s attorney argued that the prosecution did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The witnesses for the prosecution gave conflicting stories and were not credible, and police did not check DNA from the crime scene against the national database, according to Carter’s attorney.