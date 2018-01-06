× Actor Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Actor Jerry Van Dyke has died at the age of 86.

Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died Friday at his home in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was best known for his role as Luther in the television sitcom “Coach.”

Van Dyke’s wife, Shirley, told TMZ her husband’s health had been slowly deteriorating since they were involved in a car accident two-years ago.

Van Dyke was born in Illinois and began his career as a comedian by joining a touring ensemble in the Air Force. He appeared on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in a handful of episodes as Stacey Petrie, the military younger brother of Dick’s Rob Petrie.

His television credits also include a role in “My Mother the Car,” which ran from 1965 to 1966.

In addition to his wife, Van Dyke is survived by two adult children.