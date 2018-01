× Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Cumberland County

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Crews are on scene of a 2-alarm house fire in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

According to 911 dispatch, crews were called to the 100 block of Channel Road in North Middleton Township for a house fire.

The fire has since been upgraded to 2-alarms.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.