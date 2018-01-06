Governor Wolf officially opens 2018 PA State Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The frigid conditions across our area are fitting for the PA State Farm Show. This year marks the 102nd year for the week-long event, which is usually marked by snowfall in Central Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf was on hand to kick-off events today on Saturday.

While the food court opened on Friday, the official schedule of events got underway Saturday with this year’s theme, “Strength In Our Diversity.” Governor Wolf told the crowd how our agriculture industry is growing.

“Today agriculture is not confined to the countryside as Sec. Redding pointed out. It can be found in backyards, vacant lots. It has something for everyone and is all across Pennsylvania,” Governor Wold said.

The governor took time to meet with students in agriculture clubs, vendors and even enjoyed one of the famous PA Dairyman’s milkshakes.