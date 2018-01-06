‘Healthy Columbia’ program offers free baby formula for families in one Lancaster Co. town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Columbia, Lancaster Co., Pa. - A special food initiative is underway to help families with infants in the Columbia area.

The 'First Foods Access for Everyone' is one program within the 'Healthy Columbia' Initiative. It provides families in the 17512 zip code area with free formula and stage one baby foods. The program was recently started over increasing concerns that families were trying to make formula last longer by either watering it down, or feeding their baby sugar-water. Officials say doing that can have negative effects on the infant's health. Program organizers say the free formula and baby food is available to anyone regardless of income.

The baby food items can be picked up at the Columbia Pregnancy Center at 501 Walnut Street during open hours. The 'Healthy Columbia' program was started by CHI St. Joseph Children's Health. The program also offers a number of other free services, including lead screenings for homes. More information about 'Healthy Columbia' can be found here.