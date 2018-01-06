Neighbors react to officer-involved fatal shooting at church in Manchester Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A little more than a week after a deadly police involved shooting in York County, a second happened today, involving the same police department.

An officer with Northern York County Regional Police shot and killed a man this morning.

State Police say that man tried to flee from police and then tried to hit an officer with his car.

You can still see the tire marks and shattered glass at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, where it happened.

"It was very intense. Things happened very quickly. When the officer was trapped and going down, obviously the other officer wanted to protect that officer's life," said State Trooper Brent Miller.

State Police say it was suspicious for 27-year-old Gregory Stough of New Oxford, Adams County to be parked at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene around 3 in the morning.

A Northern York County Regional police officer stopped to check it out, identified Stough, and soon realized he was wanted on four traffic warrants and driving with a suspended license.

"3 were failure to pay, and one was failure to respond, so not sure what prompted the suspect to flee..." said Trooper Miller.

The officer called in backup to bring Stough into custody, but Stough resisted the arrest. During the struggle, he put his car in reverse with the driver's door still open, pinning one officer, then later propelling the cop into a patrol car, according to State Police.

"As that officer was being drug to the ground, the other officer opened up fire at the suspect," said Trooper Miller.

Stough drove towards the second cop who had begun shooting, one of the shots killing him. Neighbors tonight say police must protect themselves.

"They're out there putting their lives on the line everyday, and they don't know what's going to transpire, and you got to do what you got to do to save yourself and others," said Kelly Knisley of York.

Some are shocked that the shooting happened in Manchester Township.

"I thought it was a pretty safe neighborhood. I wouldn't think things would happen that way," said Stephanie Runyon of York.

"We're just not used to it hitting so close to home. It's a terrible tragedy, and it's sad," added Knisley.

The officer who was pinned against the car suffered minor injuries. State Police and the York County District Attorney's office are investigating.

The DA's office determining whether the shooting was justified. For now, that Northern York Regional Police Officer is on administrative leave until further notice - protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

