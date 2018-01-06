Wind calms down, slow warming this week

STILL COLD SUNDAY: Our winds finally break for Sunday. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect till 6AM. Wind chills in the morning will be in the -5 to -15 range. After that, temperatures warm to around the 20 degree mark for Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds are light out of the west at 2-7MPH.

WINTRY MIX: Monday is warmer with morning lows in the low teens. Heading into the afternoon, wintry mix chances move in as highs hover around the freezing mark. Skies are mostly cloudy throughout the day with winds at 5-10MPH out of the south.

SLOW WARMING: We hit the 40-degree mark for Tuesday with westerly winds and some sunshine. Wednesday is similar with a light rain chance late in the day and a few more clouds. Temperatures jump near the 50-degree mark for Thursday and into the low-50s for Friday with rain off-and-on throughout the day. Southwesterly winds bring morning lows in the low-30s Thursday and upper-30s and right at 40-degrees for Friday morning before our next cold front heading into the weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long