Adams County house fire cause is undetermined

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — The cause of a house fire in Highland Township on Saturday evening is undetermined at this point.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Glenwood Drive for reports of a house fire on Saturday night.

According to Lt. Joe Termarantz of the Gettysburg Fire Company, the fire was contained to only two room sin the residence, but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the house.

Nobody was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimate will be investigated by the homeowners insurance.