Cause of Adams County house fire undetermined

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — The cause of a house fire in Highland Township on Saturday evening is undetermined at this point.

Crews were called to the 300-block of Glenwood Drive for reports of a house on fire.

According to Lt. Joe Termarantz, with the Gettysburg Fire Company, the fire was contained to two rooms in the residence, but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was at the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause and a damage estimate will be determined by the homeowner’s insurance company.