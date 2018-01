× Lancaster City police investigate armed robbery

LANCASTER, Pa — Police in Lancaster are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store on Saturday night.

According to police, a male entered the convenience in the first block of New Dorwart Ave around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

He then fled the store with the cash.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police.