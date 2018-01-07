× National Christmas Center in Lancaster County closes doors for good

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster Co., Pa.– Spirits are dampened for many people in Paradise Township, Lancaster County this weekend, since the National Christmas Center closed its doors for good.

The center had been in operation for 19-years. Owners made the decision to close after struggling with admission for several seasons. Employees say they it’s been a hard process for them and their loyal attendees.

“There’s been a lot of tears. People have come over and just say how important this has been to them,” said Jim Morrison, Curator and Historian at the National Christmas Center.

“Just the beauty and the music and lights , it’s just enchanting and I will miss it an awful lot,” said Danita Hannah, who visited the center every year.

The owners are still looking for someone to purchase the property and take over operations.