One injured in Lancaster County shooting

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a shooting in Mountville Borough that leaves one man injured.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street for reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a 53-year-old man, with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

There is no immediate indication for heightened public concern and residents should maintain their usual safety precautions.

ANyone who witnesses the incident, or has information is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police.