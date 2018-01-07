× PA Turnpike tolls increase today

HARRISBURG, PA (Jan. 4, 2018) —The PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) today reminded motorists that beginning 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 7 tolls will reflect a six-percent increase for both cash and E-ZPass customers.

The toll increase, approved by commissioners last July, is needed to meet the PTC’s funding and capital-improvement obligations. Additionally, the PTC is legislatively mandated to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT each year under Act 44 of 2007. Since Act 44 was passed, the PTC has provided payments to PennDOT totaling $5.875 billion. Of that amount, $3.625 billion has provided financial assistance to the commonwealth’s mass-transit agencies and $2.25 billion has helped to fund off-Turnpike highway and bridge construction.

“We recognize that motorists pay a premium to travel on our roadway,” said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “With that premium comes our commitment to maintaining and enhancing our 77-year-old system to provide a smoother, safer roadway for our customers during every season of the year and every hour of the day.”

This fiscal year about 85 percent of the PTC’s $500 million capital budget is dedicated largely to renewing, rebuilding and expanding the roadway which carried a record 200 million vehicles in the last year. The PTC has thus far reconstructed more than 124 miles of its system, with another 20 miles of roadway now being rebuilt and widened and more than 90 miles currently in planning and design phases. Through 2022, the PTC will reinvest more than $2.4 billion for widening, improvement and construction of its roads to relieve congestion and provide greater mobility. The PTC does not receive any tax appropriations to operate and maintain its roadway.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle — a prevalent tractor-trailer class — will increase from $10.17 to 10.78 for E-ZPass and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash.

The toll increase will apply to all portions of the PA Turnpike system with these exceptions:

There will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point (#359) in Bucks County.

Toll rates at the Keyser Avenue (#122) and Clarks Summit (#131) toll plazas on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) in Lackawanna County will not increase until April 2018 as a part of the planned conversion to cashless tolling (rates will be set closer to the conversion date using a new vehicle-classification system).

Toll rates at the Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576, Allegheny and Washington counties) will not increase until April 2018 as a part of the planned conversion to cashless tolling (rates will be set closer to the conversion date using a new vehicle-classification system).