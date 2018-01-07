× Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

HANOVER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Hanover Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that leaves a 29-year-old Borough resident dead.

Police say the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, in the first block of North Railroad Street.

An unknown make or model struck the 29-year-old Hanover man while he was crossing the roadway. The man was found by a passerby who called 911.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County coroners office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may have information is asked to contact the police department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.