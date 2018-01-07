× Police investigate armed robbery in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — One person has been taken into custody after an armed robbery in Swatara Township on Sunday morning.

Swatara Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of South 82nd Street for an armed robbery.

The victim told police multiple suspects attempted to rob him at gunpoint and fled on foot.

Police were able to locate one of the suspects after an extensive search effort.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-654-2550.