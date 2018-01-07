× Tracking a light wintry mix for Monday then warming the rest of the week

WINTRY MIX BEGINS WEEK

Another cold night with mostly clear skies to start allows temperatures to fall fast to the middle teens. Clouds roll in quickly by morning. The morning drive is dry but late morning light snow develops then spreads across the area. Sleet and freezing rain mixes in and out midday to the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected. Allow extra time during the evening commute. The wintry mix exits by late afternoon and early evening as roads during rush hour are likely to be slick. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees then hold fairly steady the rest of the evening and overnight period. Partly sunny and breezy skies return Tuesday. Readings by afternoon are near 40 degrees. With mostly clear skies and high pressure overhead, morning lows are back in the lower 20s Wednesday morning. Clouds quickly builds in halting temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A late evening shower or two can’t be ruled out. Thursday, skies are overcast and a few on and off showers are likely through the day. However, it is milder in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Low pressure brings heavier rain for Friday. Readings are still quite nice in the lower 50s. With the front passing very early Saturday morning, a few showers could linger in the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Very early showers exit Saturday morning leaving the rest of the day dry and breezy. Temperatures fall back to the 40s and continue to drop. Skies brighten with high pressure build in during the afternoon. Winds are breezy to start the weekend but are much calmer by nightfall into Sunday. Mostly sunny skies expected for the second half of the weekend, but it is noticeably colder with morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs only reaching the lower and middle 30s.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist