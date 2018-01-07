× Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with drug delivery death

CARLISLE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carlisle man for drug delivery resulting in death.

Carlisle Borough Police say the incident occurred on June 22nd. They responded to the 200 block of East North Street just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of an overdose.

The victim was found in an upstairs bathroom, and was pronounced deceased on scene, despite resuscitation efforts.

Toxicology reports showed the victim had died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. Police discovered through investigation that the victim got the drugs from Shannon McCullough, of Carlisle.

McCullough’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and police ask anyone with information regarding his possible location to contact the Carlisle Police Department.