Auditor General DePasquale discusses 2018 priorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he'll announce the results of several major audits this year and prepare for several others.

Completed audits of the Lancaster County School District, PennDOT, and the state's workforce development program will all be discussed later this year.

DePasquale also plans to audit the State Turnpike Commission, certain aspects of the Department of State's Voter Registry and the Pennsylvania Game Commission in the near future.

With the help of the legalization and taxation of marijuana, DePasquale plans to tackle the opioid epidemic this year.

The medical community has found marijuana can help reduce opioid addiction,” he said noting that the opioid crisis is affecting children.