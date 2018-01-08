× Cold weather could lead to poultry shortages at some area Giant stores

In addition to making everyone miserable, the recent span of extreme cold weather could have an unexpected effect on Central Pennsylvania: a poultry shortage at the local Giant supermarket.

Shoppers at some area Giant stores over the weekend noticed signs stating that there could be a shortage of poultry due to the extreme cold weather.

When contacted by FOX43, Giant issued the following statement:

“Due to the recent extreme winter weather that hit the East Coast, our poultry suppliers have experienced processing delays, and we wanted our customers to know that they may see industry-wide shortages in the variety of our supply.

“On behalf of our customers, we’re continuing to work with our suppliers to get us back to full product variety by the end of the week.”