Court rules State Police must re-hire trooper banned for having a gun by PFA

HARRISBURG — A State Police trooper who was fired and banned from having a gun after a female officer secured a protection from abuse order against him must be rehired after a state appeals court ruling.

In a split decision, a Commonwealth Court panel upheld a prior ruling that required State Police to reinstate Trooper Craig Acord, who was the subject of a protection from abuse order filed by a fellow police officer in 2015. According to court documents, the PFA was secured after Acord and the other officer’s romantic relationship ended.

As Senior Judge Dan Pellegrini wrote in the court’s majority opinion, Acord and the other officer became romantically linked at the Trevose station. The relationship ended, but Accord continued to harass the other officer, according to the court record.

The woman claimed in her PFA petition that Acord kissed her on the neck while the two were at the police station and allegedly told her, “You will always be mine.”

He also allegedly attempted to photograph her while she was bending over, and loitered in a parking lot at a convenience store near her home.

Acord was fired after the PFA was granted. He then filed a grievance. An arbitrator ruled that Acord must be rehired, court documents state, noting that despite the filing of the PFA, an internal investigation by State Police found that the harassment allegations against him were “not sustained.”

The arbitrator also ruled that Acord was due back pay.

The Commonwealth Court ruling means State Police must put Acord on restricted duty until the gun possession ban set by the PFA expires.

The PFA is due to expire in May of this year, according to court records.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Patricia A. McCullough wrote that Acord’s firing was justified. Without a gun, she wrote, “he cannot perform the basic and essential duties for which he was hired.”

McCullough added that the acts cited in the PFA petition constituted the crime of stalking — another reason to keep him off the force.

The arbitrator who ruled in favor of Acord’s reinstatement “transcended his power,” McCullough argued.