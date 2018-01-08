× Former York Catholic star football player facing charges in Erie sexual assault

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A former York Catholic star football player is facing charges in connection to an Erie sexual assault.

Jakkar Kinard, 19, is facing sexual assault and indecent assault charges for his role in the incident.

On October 31 at approximately 2:35 a.m., police were dispatched to Meryhurst Univeristy’s public safety building for a reported sexual assault.

Police met with a victim who said she had been raped.

The victim told police that on October 30, she went to a party in the 4000 block of Pine Avenue in Erie. She told police that the “blacked out” for a period of time after consuming alcohol.

The victim told police she doesn’t know how she got into the bathroom, but the first thing she remembered while in the bathroom was that “Karr” was having sex with her.

On November 2, police spoke to Kinard who admitted he had had sexual intercourse with the victim and that her friend did pull the victim away from him because she “thought the victim was drunk.”

Kinard told police he knew that the victim was drunk while they were at the party and did see her stumbling.

Kinard played football in 2017 for Mercyhurst, after previously starring at York Catholic.

In his senior season, Kinard rushed for 2,063 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.