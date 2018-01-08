× Girl Scouts to sell S’mores cookies door-to-door, digitally

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) today enters the next century of Girl Scout cookies. The Girl Scout Cookie Program® not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills but also powers amazing experiences for girls through rich programming. After last year’s 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, troops across GSHPA’s 30-county area are kicking off this season with the return of Girl Scout S’mores™, the most popular flavor to launch in 101 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Consumers can help fuel transformative leadership experiences and build the next generation of entrepreneurs by purchasing Girl Scout S’mores and classic favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®.

During the traditional Girl Scout Cookie season (January 8-March 25), each G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ sets out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success. Almost one million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. Cookie earnings help GSHPA to power amazing experiences for girls through programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, travel and more.

“We have seen the smallest Daisy build her confidence by working with her troop to deliver cookies,” said Ellen M. Kyzer, CEO and president of GSHPA. “And when Girl Scouts of any age set a goal, nothing can stop them!”

In 2017, GSHPA debuted Girl Scout S’mores—a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallow-ey filling, embossed with designs honoring Girl Scouts’ Outdoor badges. This year, girls will sell cookies door-to-door and at booth sales as well as through the Digital Cookie® platform, an innovative and educational web-based addition to the cookie program that helps girls run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses online. Now in its fourth year, the Digital Cookie platform brings Girl Scout programming into the future by providing girls with invaluable business and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, while preparing them for 21st century leadership.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania will celebrate the next century of female entrepreneurs during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018. From February 23 to 25, Girl Scout councils across the country will host events and set up booths for cookie enthusiasts to get their hands on the iconic treats and join in on the fun. Call Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania at 800.692.7816 to be connected with a local troop to purchase cookies beginning January 8. To find out when Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

SOURCE: GSHPA