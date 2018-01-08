× Harrisburg man faces 15 charges after allegedly fleeing from police

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg police are seeking a man accused of striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene while attempting to elude police pursuit on Sunday.

Efrain Correa-Lopez, 21, of the 1900 block of State Street, is facing several 15 different charges, including fleeing from law enforcement, firearms and drug possession charges and numerous traffic violations.

According to police, Correa-Lopez was driving a silver Kia Sodona that officers attempted to stop at Brookwood and Fillmore Streets Sunday at 2:56 p.m. As an officer approached on foot, the vehicle left the stop at a high rate of speed, according to police.

At 3:01 p.m., county dispatch passed along the report of a vehicle accident that occurred on S. 19th & Greenwood Streets, and that the driver of the striking vehicle fled from the scene. Upon arrival, officers learned that the striking involved was the same vehicle that fled from the traffic stop earlier, police say.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that the driver of the striking vehicle was identified as Correa-Lopez. Witnesses told police that Correa-Lopez threw a loaded firearm out of the vehicle on the 2100 block of Greenwood Street, then traveled west on Greenwood, where he failed to stop at a stop sign on S 19th Street and struck a moving vehicle.

Police say they recovered the firearm after conducting a search on Greenwood Street. They also recovered 500 baggies of heroin, with a street value of $5,000; 18 grams of marijuana, with a street value of $180; a total of $466 in cash; a handgun magazine with 9 rounds of ammunition, and a Glock 9mm handgun with a full 30 round extended magazine.

As a result, they filed a criminal complaint, and an arrest warrant was issued for Correa-Lopez.

He is charged with the following offenses:

Person Not to Possess a Firearm

Carrying a Firearm without a License