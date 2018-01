× Hempfield school bus in Lancaster County involved in accident

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police and other emergency personnel have cleared an accident involving a school bus on Stoney Battery Road in Lancaster County.

According to tweets from the Hempfield School District, the bus served students at Hempfield and Lancaster Mennonite.

The accident occurred shortly after noon. There did not appear to be any injuries.

Bus 18, servicing HHS and LMS, was involved in a traffic accident on Stoney Battery Road. All necessary personnel are on the scene. As more information becomes available, we will make necessary notifications. — Hempfield SD (@hempfield) January 8, 2018

Bus 18 Update: a replacement bus has arrived on the scene to pick up students. The students will be transferred to the bus and begin their normal, daily afternoon route. Please be advised that the bus is running approximately 45 minutes behind schedule. — Hempfield SD (@hempfield) January 8, 2018