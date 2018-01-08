× More vehicles recalled over flawed Takata airbags

The largest automotive recall in U.S. history just got even bigger.

Takata’s latest recall covers frontal air bags in some 2009, 2010, and 2013 vehicles made by certain automakers. The issue is with the chemical used to inflate the air bags in a crash.

The Japanese company says it chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high humidity and temperatures and burst, sending shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

For more information on this recall, go here.

